Test Your Chest

If you’re looking for the rush you get from an amazing pump in your pecs, try this workout now.

By Redmann Wright

At different periods in our training, we all hit plateaus. It’s a fact of training life. With that in mind, we should all be looking for that something new, that boom that says “hi” to your muscles. Here is that workout you’ve been looking for to really dial in some highly focused stimulation to the muscle fibers in your pecs. This short but intense program is designed to spark an incredible pump while initiating gains in new muscle. Who doesn’t want that?

The idea is to progressively move up in weight on each set of the bench press, cable crossovers, and lying low-pulley chest flyes. This gradual increase in load will give the body a chance for adaption. For these three exercises, focus on slow reps, maximizing the time under tension on the negative position of the movement. Also don’t forget the lost art of peak contraction. Be sure to intensely squeeze your pecs at the top of each rep.

The bodyweight bounce push-ups are a different beast than the bench press and cable exercises. They will fill your pecs with so much blood and test your muscular endurance at the same time, you’ll barely be able to get your hands together for the flyes. Performed for high reps, they are a great addition to the loaded exercises that are done in the eight- to 10-rep range.

I call this “Hypertrophy-Specific Training.” It’s the ideal method to increase muscle mass and push through the winter into the summer months (aka “shirts-off season”) that are fast approaching.

Barbell Bench Press

Lie faceup squarely on a bench with your feet flat on the floor. Grasp the barbell with a wide overhand grip, well outside your shoulders. Unrack the bar, take a deep breath, and slowly bring it to your lower chest. Keep your wrists over your elbows and your elbows pointed out to your sides. When the bar reaches an inch or so away from your chest, forcefully reverse direction and press the bar upward. Do not bounce the weight. Drive it back over your face to full arm extension, but do not lock out your elbows.

Bounce Push-Up

Get into a traditional push-up position on your hands and toes. At about the midway point of the descent, shift most of your weight onto one hand. Bounce up and down in a rhythmic fashion, performing very quick partial reps. Stop when you reach muscle failure. After resting for 60 to 90 seconds, repeat with the other side. Perform two sets for each side.

Low-Pulley Cable Crossover

Stand in the middle of a cable crossover station and grab the D-handles connected to both low pulleys. Stand with your feet even and about shoulder-width apart. Keep a slight bend in your elbows and your palms facing up. Flex your chest and slowly bring your hands together in one fluid motion. Come up until your two little fingers touch at the top. Squeeze your pecs for a beat and then slowly return to the start.

Tip: Keep the muscles tight through the full range of motion.

Lying Low-Pulley Chest Flye

Place a flat bench in the center of a pulley machine. Grasp both D-handles from a low pulley and lie faceup on the bench. Now pull both pulleys in an upward motion, keeping that slight bend in elbows all the way through. Your arms should be slightly bent as if you’re wrapping your arms around a barrel. At the top, touch your knuckles together, hold for two seconds, and then slowly return to the start position.

Exercise Reps Sets Rest

Barbell Bench Press 8 4 two minutes

Bounce Push-Up To failure 2 60-90 seconds .

Low-Pulley Cable Crossover 10 4 two minutes

Lying Low-Pulley Chest Flye 8-10 4 90 seconds

Hand release push ups

Where you complete a conventional push up. Then on apon lowering to down position. Reach bottom and let body lay to ground releasing hands from the floor. Raising your hands up, parallel to the ground raise them until hands reach sticking point when raising them hold and then release.