Connect
To Top


Nutrition

Sugar Squelches Testosterone – Research


 

A study sponsored by the Italian government and published in the International Journal of Endocrinology recently examined the link between sufferers of type-II diabetes and low testosterone levels.

The Italian researchers exposed gonadotropin-releasing hormone, a substance secreted by the hypothalamus that triggers insulin release, to high levels of glucose. The glucose blunted the amount of gonadotropin-releasing hormone that was secreted, thus limiting testosterone production. The level of glucose in the blood used in the test was roughly equal to what someone might experience if they binged on rapidly absorbed carbohydrates. If someone has poor insulin sensitivity and goes overboard on sugary carbs, they can easily reach the range of blood glucose that begins to inhibit testosterone production.

im0816_researchfat_carbs-donuts_01

Related Items

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Nutrition

  • Iron Man Magazine cameronjames
    The Enzymatic Storm

    Create and govern the perfect anabolic environment with this little-known supplement   At Labrada Nutrition, we feel that these systemic enzymes offer...

    Sharon OrtigasDecember 20, 2016
  • Iron Man Magazine supp_preworkout_pjbraun_01
    Pre-Workout Primer

    Do you need a pick-me-up before your next workout? Find the supplement for you. By Jenevieve Roper, PhD, CSCS   Some...

    Sharon OrtigasDecember 19, 2016
  • im0816_researchnutrition_greek_01
    Greek Versus Italian

      We all get tired of cooking sometimes. The trick is to find a decent take-out place that won’t ruin your...

    swarnavaNovember 29, 2016
  • im0816_researchnutrition_beetroot_01
    Feel The Beet

    Move over kale, acai, pomegranate juice, and coconut water: Beetroot juice is the latest bodybuilding superfood. Unlike those others, beetroot juice...

    swarnavaNovember 28, 2016
  • im0816_researchnutrition_coffee_01
    Come To The Dark Side Of Coffee

      Regular coffee consumption is linked to decreased death from cardiovascular disease, lowered incidence of certain cancers, and decreased risk of...

    swarnavaNovember 25, 2016
  • im0816_researchnutrition_fruit-veg_01
    Vegetable Beats Fruit

      From childhood on, we are constantly told to eat at least five servings of fruits and vegetables a day. It...

    swarnavaNovember 24, 2016
  • im0816_researchnutrition_zinc_01
    Think Zinc

      New research from the Technical University of Munich sheds light on the fact that even a slight zinc deficiency has...

    swarnavaNovember 23, 2016
  • im0816_researchnutrition_curcumin_01
    The Manly Spice

      Curcumin, the active ingredient in the spice turmeric, has become popular among powerlifters and strength athletes for its ability to...

    swarnavaNovember 22, 2016
  • im0816_researchnutrition_soda_01
    Live Long, Skip Soft Drinks

    Live Long, Skip Soft Drinks Most of us eat for our physique, but wouldn’t it be nice if the diet that...

    swarnavaNovember 21, 2016