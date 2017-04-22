Stretch The Truth

There are better things to do between sets than check your Instagram. Scientists in Brazil discovered that when athletes stretched a muscle between sets of weight training, the antagonist muscle group—the muscle group being trained (not stretched)—gets stronger and more muscle fibers are recruited during exercise.

The subjects in the study, which was published in the journal Research In Sports Medicine, were experienced weight lifters who passively stretched their pectoralis muscles for 40 seconds between sets of a 10-rep maximum of a seated row. In the experiment, the group who stretched between sets were able to complete significantly more reps than the group who didn’t stretch.