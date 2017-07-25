Sprint For Your Life

If you love the weights but hate cardio, we have good news for you. A study published in the online journal PLOS One found that three 10-minute sessions of cardio a week can make you healthier, fitter, and yes, even leaner. The simple catch is that you have to perform at least three 20-second intervals of maximum effort. That seems like a small price to pay for getting out of a 45-inute slog on the treadmill. And that is exactly what the study suggests.

In the experiment, this 10-minute protocol produced similar improvements in insulin sensitivity, cardiorespiratory fitness, mitochondrial content, and fat loss as those who did a slower 45-minute cardio session. That means the same results but with nearly five-fold less of a time commitment. Yes, going shorter and faster is a bit more painful, but at least you won’t be bored.