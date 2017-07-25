Connect
To Top


Featured Post

Sprint For Your Life


If you love the weights but hate cardio, we have good news for you. A study published in the online journal PLOS One found that three 10-minute sessions of cardio a week can make you healthier, fitter, and yes, even leaner. The simple catch is that you have to perform at least three 20-second intervals of maximum effort. That seems like a small price to pay for getting out of a 45-inute slog on the treadmill. And that is exactly what the study suggests.

In the experiment, this 10-minute protocol produced similar improvements in insulin sensitivity, cardiorespiratory fitness, mitochondrial content, and fat loss as those who did a slower 45-minute cardio session. That means the same results but with nearly five-fold less of a time commitment. Yes, going shorter and faster is a bit more painful, but at least you won’t be bored.

Related Items

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Featured Post

  • Cardio And Weight Debate

    Do you do your cardio in the same session you hit the weights? While that might be a logistical necessity for...

    Sharon OrtigasJuly 24, 2017
  • Ditch The Diet Drinks

    A strategic use of a diet soda to get you through a sugar craving may keep your diet on-track, but a...

    Sharon OrtigasJuly 21, 2017
  • Fat Loss Strategies

    There is more than one way to skin a fat cat. A recent study published in the Journal Of Sports Science...

    Sharon OrtigasJuly 20, 2017
  • The Right Crash Diet

    Ketogenic diets seem to be the new hot thing … again. A form of ultra low-carb dieting (usually fewer than 20...

    Sharon OrtigasJuly 19, 2017
  • Perfect 10

    When time is short, hit one of these mini-blasters and get on with life. By Eddie Avakoff, owner of Metroflex LBC...

    Sharon OrtigasJuly 19, 2017
  • Omega Man

    How fish oil supplements can promote growth and combat crippling muscle soreness By George L. Redmon, PhD, ND   PQ: “These...

    Sharon OrtigasJuly 12, 2017
  • Micronutrient Madness

    A smoothie flavor standby is kicked into overdrive with a surprise ingredient. By Amanda Burrill, MS   Are you downing the...

    Sharon OrtigasJuly 11, 2017
  • Legend Training

    An industry veteran pays homage to an IFBB Hall of Famer with this timeless shoulder workout. By Tony Estrada   In...

    Sharon OrtigasJuly 10, 2017
  • Just Say NO

    Get the ultimate muscle pump with these proven nitric oxide boosters. By Jenevieve Roper, PhD, CSCS, CISSN, SFN   Let’s face...

    Sharon OrtigasJuly 7, 2017