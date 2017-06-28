Spice Up Your Testosterone Life

Gram per gram, spices are some of the most powerful foodstuffs on Earth. Many of them are packed with antioxidants and can exert potent effects across many different systems in the body. Case in point is a new study published in the journal Andrologia that shows how a small dose of cloves can boost testosterone levels.

Scientists gave mice one of three doses of clove extract every day for five weeks. The mice who received the smallest dose enjoyed an increase in testosterone levels. The human equivalent is about 120 milligrams of clove extract for a 175-pound man. However, higher doses (two to four times the effective dose in this study) actually lead to lower testosterone levels and damage to the teeth and gums of those who consumed such large amounts.

Researchers believe that the active ingredient in clove extract, known as Syzygium aromaticum, boosts the activity of the enzymes 3-beta and 17-HSD, which encourages the testes to produce more testosterone.