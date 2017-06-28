Connect
To Top


Featured Post

Spice Up Your Testosterone Life


Gram per gram, spices are some of the most powerful foodstuffs on Earth. Many of them are packed with antioxidants and can exert potent effects across many different systems in the body. Case in point is a new study published in the journal Andrologia that shows how a small dose of cloves can boost testosterone levels.

Scientists gave mice one of three doses of clove extract every day for five weeks. The mice who received the smallest dose enjoyed an increase in testosterone levels. The human equivalent is about 120 milligrams of clove extract for a 175-pound man. However, higher doses (two to four times the effective dose in this study) actually lead to lower testosterone levels and damage to the teeth and gums of those who consumed such large amounts.

Researchers believe that the active ingredient in clove extract, known as Syzygium aromaticum, boosts the activity of the enzymes 3-beta and 17-HSD, which encourages the testes to produce more testosterone.

Related Items

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Featured Post

  • Metabolic Chest

    This rapid-fire finisher will pump up your pecs like nothing else. By Team Iron Man   Chest development doesn’t have to...

    Sharon OrtigasJune 28, 2017
  • The De-Stress Vitamin

    If life is getting hectic, try popping 500 milligrams of vitamin C. A study published in the Pakistan Journal Of Biological...

    Sharon OrtigasJune 27, 2017
  • Intensity Audit

    Do you go hard enough in the weight room? Most of us think we do, but it’s not always the case....

    Sharon OrtigasJune 23, 2017
  • Negative People

    If you want faster muscle gains, you may need to slow down your workouts. Scientists at Universidade Federal in São Paulo, Brazil,...

    Sharon OrtigasJune 23, 2017
  • Hitting Below The Belt

    The Journal Of Strength And Conditioning Research recently published research indicating that specific training programs focused on lower-body muscle hypertrophy and...

    Sharon OrtigasJune 22, 2017
  • The Raw And The Cooked

    As a general rule, the closer you can eat something in it’s natural form, the healthier it is for you. That...

    Sharon OrtigasJune 22, 2017
  • Ripped Like 007

    If you ever wondered how James Bond managed to stay in fighting shape while slamming down martinis left and right, the...

    Sharon OrtigasJune 21, 2017
  • Post-Workout Fat Loss

    Powerlifters and mass monsters should mix their post-workout whey protein with a hefty dose of fast-acting carbs, but a recent study...

    Sharon OrtigasJune 20, 2017
  • Nature’s PEDs 

    These eight overlooked herbs can help you build your best physique ever.    By George L. Redmon, PhD, ND   “Many...

    Sharon OrtigasJune 20, 2017