Connect
To Top


Featured Post

Skip The Post-Workout Cheesecake


If you want to reward yourself after a workout, do it with another helping of protein or some carbs. Just be sure to skip the fast immediately after the gym. Brand-new research from Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise shows that high-fat feeding after workouts suppress muscle gain.

In the study, trained athletes performed two workouts a day: high-intensity interval training in the morning and steady-state cardio in the afternoon. In one period the athletes were given a high-carb diet, and in another period they consumed a high-fat low-carb diet. During the high-fat phase, a process known as ribosomal protein S6 kinase 1 activity was reduced post-exercise.

This caused researchers to comment “…post-exercise high-fat feeding may impair the regulation of muscle protein synthesis and post-exercise muscle remodelling, thereby potentially causing maladaptive responses for training adaptation if performed long-term.” Muscle glycogen was also lower during the high-fat diet, which is not a favorable state for long or intense workouts.

Related Items

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Featured Post

  • Iron Butterfly?

    In the past, Iron Man has reported on the value of insect-based protein, especially as the population of our planet nears...

    Sharon OrtigasMay 25, 2017
  • Green Light

    This herbaceous detox smoothie might look like mutant phlegm, but it tastes like heaven. By Amanda Burrill, MS   I bet...

    Sharon OrtigasMay 23, 2017
  • Score One For Steady-State Cardio

    For the last several years steady-state cardio has been the redheaded stepchild of the fitness community, with most people rallying around...

    Sharon OrtigasMay 22, 2017
  • Drop The Diet Drinks

    Diet sodas can be a major crutch for people with a sweet tooth who are trying to get lean. And while...

    Sharon OrtigasMay 19, 2017
  • The Big Fat Flu

    Forget that yearly flu shot, get into the gym instead. According to an animal study published in the Journal Of Nutrition,...

    Sharon OrtigasMay 18, 2017
  • Stretching And Strength

    A study in the in the Journal Of Human Kinetics showed that stretching before a weight-lifting session will negatively affect your...

    Sharon OrtigasMay 17, 2017
  • Worldstar Before Workouts

    A recent study suggests that watching aggressive videos before a workout can actually improve your weight training. Scientists have known that...

    Sharon OrtigasMay 16, 2017
  • Mighty Mitochondria

    Curcumin is quickly joining fish oil, vitamin D, magnesium, and protein powder as a must-have supplement. This derivative of the spice...

    Sharon OrtigasMay 15, 2017
  • Sunlight: Knight In Shining Armor

    Some healthy golden rays might be the missing ingredient in your anabolic plan. By George L. Redmon, PhD, ND This review...

    Sharon OrtigasMay 12, 2017