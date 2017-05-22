Connect
To Top


Burn Fat

Score One For Steady-State Cardio


For the last several years steady-state cardio has been the redheaded stepchild of the fitness community, with most people rallying around high-intensity interval training for its purported benefit of burning more calories in a shorter period of time. A new study published in The Journal of Strength And Conditioning Research shows that HIIT might not be the magic calorie-burning bullet everyone thinks it is.

Researchers examined the number of calories burned during exercise and the three hours afterward when a group of recreational athletes performed three separate workouts: Steady-state cardio for 30 minutes, HIIT (four four-minute intervals with three minutes between), and sprint training (six 30-second efforts.) At the end of the experiment, the researchers found that even taking into account the much-hyped “afterburn effect” that comes with HIIT, the steady-state group burned just as many calories as those who participated in more intense cardio.

With all of the health-promoting and restorative effects of submaximal cardio, it might be time to start going long and slow(ish) a few times a week.

Related Items

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Burn Fat

  • The Danger Of NFL Sundays

    Scientists are discovering that short bouts of intense laziness are almost as bad for you as some sessions of HIIT are...

    Sharon OrtigasApril 24, 2017
  • The Mechanical Advantage

    This relatively painful intensity technique can lead to rapid gains in size. By Vince Del Monte This month I want to...

    Sharon OrtigasApril 14, 2017
  • THE LION ROARS

    Expert advice to your questions about training, nutrition, recovery, and living the fitness lifestyle. Chris: Is there an ideal length/method for...

    Sharon OrtigasJanuary 31, 2017
  • Treadmill Of Terror

    Every workout program could use a dose of intense cardio. By Eddie Avakoff, owner of Metroflex LBC   Treadmills are criminally...

    Sharon OrtigasJanuary 30, 2017
  • The Enzymatic Storm

    Create and govern the perfect anabolic environment with this little-known supplement   At Labrada Nutrition, we feel that these systemic enzymes offer...

    Sharon OrtigasDecember 20, 2016
  • Research: Going Nuts Over Fat Loss

    If you include nuts in your daily feedings, you’re most likely leaner than the guy who doesn’t, say researchers from the...

    swarnavaSeptember 28, 2016
  • Green Tea Makes Dieting Easier

    Green tea has been shown to fight cancer, decrease muscle soreness, and even aid fat loss. Swedish scientists recently sought to...

    swarnavaSeptember 7, 2016
  • Product Spotlight: Beast Mode by Beast Nutrition

    Beast Mode Black isn’t your average pre-workout supplement. Many pre-workout products are formulated with a mountain of caffeine mixed with some arginine,...

    Iron Man MagazineSeptember 5, 2016
  • The Perfect Solution

      This modernized peripheral heart action circuit builds muscle, burns fat, improves health markers, and fits seamlessly into any program.  ...

    swarnavaAugust 11, 2016