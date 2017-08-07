Forget chicken and rice or coconut oil and coffee, the latest fitness nutrition pairing seems to be protein and probiotics. Researchers from the University of Tampa in Florida put 29 young trained men through a brutal lower-body workout on two separate occasions. For two weeks before one workout, the men took 20 grams of casein. Before the other workout, they took the casein supplement and one billion colony forming units of the probiotic bacteria Bacillus coagulans.

When the subjects included the probiotics they reported less muscle soreness and were able to generate more power after the workout. The probiotics also blunted levels of creatine kinase in the blood, which suggests that the bacteria reduced muscle breakdown. Previous research of Bacillus coagulans showed that it also improves immune response and digestion.