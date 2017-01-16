Product Spotlight: Ultimate Nutrition BCAA 12,000 Powder

Life is catabolic. It seems that a long list of everyday experiences conspire to break down the muscle we’ve spent so much time working to build. The beauty of a strong and simple BCAA formula is that it spares the muscles you craft, instead of letting them wash away like a sand castle in high tide. BCAA 12,000 Powder by Ultimate Nutrition is a solid performer in the BCAA category, supplying an effective dose of leucine, valine, and iso-leucine. Over the last few years, leucine has taken over the spotlight as the main driver of protein synthesis. While many products like to incorporate a massively one-sided ratio of leucine to the other BCAAs, it’s often accomplished by reducing the amount of valine and iso-leucine.

BCAA 12,000 Powder delivers 3,000 milligrams of leucine and 1,500 milligrams of both valine and isoleucine. The classic 2:1:1 ratio is backed by a by years of research as being one of the most effective BCAA formulations. Other companies look to razzle-dazzle the customer with gimmicks and gadgets, but Ultimate Nutrition has quietly created a reliably sound BCAA supplement for a reasonable price and with only five calories per serving and no carbs and zero sugar. Just like when it comes to working out, the classic fundamentals never go out of style. BCAA 12,000 Powder is available unflavored as well as in cherry, grape, fruit punch, lemon-lime, orange, pink lemonade, blue raspberry, and watermelon flavors.

For more info check out ultimatenutrition.com.