Connect
To Top


Featured Post

Product Spotlight: Ultimate Nutrition BCAA 12,000 Powder


IM1016_ResearchNutrition_BCAA_01

Life is catabolic. It seems that a long list of everyday experiences conspire to break down the muscle we’ve spent so much time working to build. The beauty of a strong and simple BCAA formula is that it spares the muscles you craft, instead of letting them wash away like a sand castle in high tide. BCAA 12,000 Powder by Ultimate Nutrition is a solid performer in the BCAA category, supplying an effective dose of leucine, valine, and iso-leucine. Over the last few years, leucine has taken over the spotlight as the main driver of protein synthesis. While many products like to incorporate a massively one-sided ratio of leucine to the other BCAAs, it’s often accomplished by reducing the amount of valine and iso-leucine.

BCAA 12,000 Powder delivers 3,000 milligrams of leucine and 1,500 milligrams of both valine and isoleucine. The classic 2:1:1 ratio is backed by a by years of research as being one of the most effective BCAA formulations. Other companies look to razzle-dazzle the customer with gimmicks and gadgets, but Ultimate Nutrition has quietly created a reliably sound BCAA supplement for a reasonable price and with only five calories per serving and no carbs and zero sugar. Just like when it comes to working out, the classic fundamentals never go out of style. BCAA 12,000 Powder is available unflavored as well as in cherry, grape, fruit punch, lemon-lime, orange, pink lemonade, blue raspberry, and watermelon flavors.

For more info check out ultimatenutrition.com.

 

Related Items

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Featured Post

  • IM1016_ResearchNutrition_AppleCiderVinegar_01
    Five Foods For Fat Loss

    Add some variety to your diet with these underrated foods that can help you get lean. By Team Iron Man Here’s...

    Sharon OrtigasJanuary 18, 2017
  • IM1016_ResearchNutrition_Cockroach_01
    Cockroach Milk

    How far will you go for muscle growth? If a substance is safe and legal, does that mean it’s fair game?...

    Sharon OrtigasJanuary 17, 2017
  • im1016_feat_vitamins_calcium_01
    Vitamin A-Z

    In an increasingly stressful and toxic world, a good multivitamin is more important than ever. By Jenevieve Roper, PhD, CSCS  ...

    Sharon OrtigasJanuary 13, 2017
  • im0916_t2g_gear_plantronics_01
    Listen up!

    Music is an important part of your workout. Give it the respect it deserves. By Amanda Burrill, MS   Let’s recap...

    Sharon OrtigasJanuary 12, 2017
  • Iron Man Magazine mhp_extreme_ako_twist_01
    Athletic Abs

    Your core needs to be strong, functional, and ready for anything.  By Cooper Graham   Sit-ups and sports have traditionally gone...

    Sharon OrtigasJanuary 11, 2017
  • Iron Man Magazine feat_parker_04
    Stay Positive

    Online trainer Parker Egerton has a secret for his success. No, it’s not the beard.   By Mike Carlson   PQ:...

    Sharon OrtigasJanuary 10, 2017
  • Iron Man Magazine_feat_chest_01
    Injury-Free Chest

    Build  muscle and strength while staying pain-free and healthy in the process. By Alexander Juan Antonio Cortes Training the pectoralis major...

    Sharon OrtigasJanuary 9, 2017
  • Iron Man Magazine_lionroars_markus_01
    THE LION ROARS

    Expert advice to your questions about training, nutrition, recovery, and living the fitness lifestyle.    Nathan: I’ve been lifting for 10...

    Sharon OrtigasJanuary 6, 2017
  • Iron Man Magazine_hybrid_eddie_04-2jpg
    From The ER To PR

    How one athlete used the weight room to rehab a major injury in just 30 days. By Eddie Avakoff, owner of...

    Sharon OrtigasJanuary 5, 2017