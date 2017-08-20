Connect
To Top


Featured Post

Prebiotics Can Save a Diet


The gut has been called the “second brain” of the body. Running with that metaphor, the bacteria in your gut is the gray matter. Taking probiotic supplements is one way to encourage the beneficial flora and fauna in your intestines, but another way is through taking prebiotics. Prebiotics are plant-based sugars that act as food for the probiotics already in your gut. Instead of adding and replacing bacteria, prebiotics help the existing bugs flourish.

Recent information from The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition shows that prebiotic supplements can help keep some people from overeating. A group of overweight subjects was put on a daily prebiotic regimen and then subjected to an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet. The people who were taking the prebiotics voluntarily stopped eating before the placebo group and reported feeling fuller even though they ate less food. It seems that feeding your gut may keep you from filling your stomach.

Related Items

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Featured Post

  • The Magic Carbs Window

    Ketogenic diets are all the rage right now, and if you’re overweight and insulin resistant, that type of diet can work...

    Sharon OrtigasAugust 20, 2017
  • Dragon Juice

    Sweet and slightly tangy, this smoothie is low in carbs but loaded with flavor. By Amanda Burrill, MS   Meal preppers,...

    Sharon OrtigasAugust 20, 2017
  • Too Much Intensity?

    We’ve all had that male friend who got really into CrossFit and then got really skinny. CrossFit guys lift weight like...

    Sharon OrtigasAugust 19, 2017
  • The Creatine-Hormone Connection

    Everyone’s favorite muscle supplement has an interesting anabolic relationship with GH and IGF-1 By George L. Redmon, PhD, ND   PQ:...

    Sharon OrtigasAugust 19, 2017
  • The Anti-Injury Vitamin

    Injuries suck. The good news is a small daily pill might be able to save you from a lower-body injury that...

    Sharon OrtigasAugust 18, 2017
  • Plan To Fail

    The precise use of this popular training technique can be your key to bigger biceps. By Tony Estrada   To succeed...

    Sharon OrtigasAugust 18, 2017
  • Over-40 Fitness

      Expert advice for over-40 athletes about training, supplementation, nutrition, hormones and more. By Jay Campbell and Jim Brown    ...

    Sharon OrtigasAugust 18, 2017
  • Coffee Fights Cancer

    A large meta-study out of China, recently published in Scientific Reports, shows that drinking two cups of coffee every day (like...

    Sharon OrtigasAugust 17, 2017
  • Stretching The Truth

    Almost every guy needs to stretch more often and for longer. That’s a fact. Another fact is no one should stretch...

    Sharon OrtigasAugust 16, 2017