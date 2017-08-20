Prebiotics Can Save a Diet

The gut has been called the “second brain” of the body. Running with that metaphor, the bacteria in your gut is the gray matter. Taking probiotic supplements is one way to encourage the beneficial flora and fauna in your intestines, but another way is through taking prebiotics. Prebiotics are plant-based sugars that act as food for the probiotics already in your gut. Instead of adding and replacing bacteria, prebiotics help the existing bugs flourish.

Recent information from The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition shows that prebiotic supplements can help keep some people from overeating. A group of overweight subjects was put on a daily prebiotic regimen and then subjected to an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet. The people who were taking the prebiotics voluntarily stopped eating before the placebo group and reported feeling fuller even though they ate less food. It seems that feeding your gut may keep you from filling your stomach.