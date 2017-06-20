Post-Workout Fat Loss

Powerlifters and mass monsters should mix their post-workout whey protein with a hefty dose of fast-acting carbs, but a recent study seems to indicate that if you’re trying to get lean, you should leave the sugar out. Research published in the Journal Of The International Society Of Sports Nutrition described three groups of novice weight trainers who were each given a different beverage immediately after a session in the gym. One group was given straight carbs, the other straight whey protein, and the third group consumed approximately equal doses of both carbs and whey protein.

After 12 weeks of training, all three groups added muscle size and strength. The group who took in only carbs lost no body fat. Both whey groups lost body fat, but the one who consumed the whey protein without carbs lost significantly more fat. What’s more, the whey-only group lost more fat off their abdomen than the others.