Delayed onset muscle soreness is an occupational hazard to hard training, especially after some time off from the weights. Bodybuilders and athletes have been mixing weights and Advil for years, but new information suggests that this can actually inhibit hypertrophy.

A literature review published by the Department of Health Sciences at Lehman College, New York, shows that nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as Advil and Aleve may impair the adaptive response to exercise. NSAIDs work by inhibiting the action of cyclo-oxygenase enzymes, which scientists believe plays an important role in muscle growth. While occasional use doesn’t seem to have any ill effect, eating them like Pez can be detrimental to bigger muscles.

Instead, manage your inflammation with adequate intake of protein and fish oil, proper hydration, and daily self-myofascial release.

