Connect
To Top


Featured Post

Negative People


If you want faster muscle gains, you may need to slow down your workouts. Scientists at Universidade Federal in São Paulo, Brazil, examined two groups of experienced weightlifters over a 12-week period. The first group performed Scott curls with a typical one-second eccentric (negative) motion. The second group performed the same exercise but took three seconds to lower the weight.

After 12 weeks, the participants in the slow-speed group had made almost five times more progression than the participants in the other group. In terms of muscle mass, the slow-speed group had done three times more mass than the high-speed group. The one-rep max of the slow group also increased considerably more than the lifters in the fast-negative group.

Related Items

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Featured Post

  • Metabolic Chest

    This rapid-fire finisher will pump up your pecs like nothing else. By Team Iron Man   Chest development doesn’t have to...

    Sharon OrtigasJune 28, 2017
  • The De-Stress Vitamin

    If life is getting hectic, try popping 500 milligrams of vitamin C. A study published in the Pakistan Journal Of Biological...

    Sharon OrtigasJune 27, 2017
  • Intensity Audit

    Do you go hard enough in the weight room? Most of us think we do, but it’s not always the case....

    Sharon OrtigasJune 23, 2017
  • Hitting Below The Belt

    The Journal Of Strength And Conditioning Research recently published research indicating that specific training programs focused on lower-body muscle hypertrophy and...

    Sharon OrtigasJune 22, 2017
  • The Raw And The Cooked

    As a general rule, the closer you can eat something in it’s natural form, the healthier it is for you. That...

    Sharon OrtigasJune 22, 2017
  • Ripped Like 007

    If you ever wondered how James Bond managed to stay in fighting shape while slamming down martinis left and right, the...

    Sharon OrtigasJune 21, 2017
  • Post-Workout Fat Loss

    Powerlifters and mass monsters should mix their post-workout whey protein with a hefty dose of fast-acting carbs, but a recent study...

    Sharon OrtigasJune 20, 2017
  • Nature’s PEDs 

    These eight overlooked herbs can help you build your best physique ever.    By George L. Redmon, PhD, ND   “Many...

    Sharon OrtigasJune 20, 2017
  • Lutein And Fat Loss

    A carotenoid commonly fond in green leafy vegetables and long used to promote eye health might help you catch the eye...

    Sharon OrtigasJune 16, 2017