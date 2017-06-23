Negative People

If you want faster muscle gains, you may need to slow down your workouts. Scientists at Universidade Federal in São Paulo, Brazil, examined two groups of experienced weightlifters over a 12-week period. The first group performed Scott curls with a typical one-second eccentric (negative) motion. The second group performed the same exercise but took three seconds to lower the weight.

After 12 weeks, the participants in the slow-speed group had made almost five times more progression than the participants in the other group. In terms of muscle mass, the slow-speed group had done three times more mass than the high-speed group. The one-rep max of the slow group also increased considerably more than the lifters in the fast-negative group.