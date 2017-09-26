Connect
MILE HIGH, HEALTHY BURGER


Kick the burger cravings with a healthy stack of flavor that will fuel your gains!

By Maria Romano Livingston, MS, RD

 

Ever have a craving for a burger? Did you avoid succumbing to that craving fearing that it’s somehow a sin against your healthy diet? Fear no longer! Here's the mile high, super healthy burger you’ve always wanted that works within your diet and fuels your gains all while packing in much-needed veggies and keeping the fat and carbs down. Did we mention it tastes amazing, too? Oh yeah! You’re going to love the taste of the extra lean sirloin, egg and arugula patty, as well as the grilled sweet potato. Enjoy!

 

Your Healthy Burger

Prep time:  15 minutes

Serving size:  1

 

INGREDIENTS

1 whole-wheat bun

6 ounces extra lean beef sirloin

1 extra thick slice of sweet potato

1 small radish, sliced

1/3 red onion, sliced into rings

¼ cucumber, sliced

1 cup arugula

2 egg whites

 

DIRECTIONS: Shape extra lean sirloin into a patty. Chop half inch slice of sweet potato. Slice onions, cucumber and radishes. Rinse arugula and let dry on a paper towel. Mix a half cup of arugula with egg whites and fry on a skillet on high for two minutes or until it takes shape (you can also microwave this in a microwave safe dish). Grill sirloin patty at medium heat for three minutes and then flip to cook for another two minutes. Place the sweet potato slice on the grill for two minutes and then flip it once at the one-minute mark. Assemble burger as shown.

 

NUTRIENTS PER SERVING

Calories: 554

Protein: 37g

Carbs: 49g

Fat: 19g

