Mighty Mitochondria

Curcumin is quickly joining fish oil, vitamin D, magnesium, and protein powder as a must-have supplement. This derivative of the spice turmeric became popular as a pro-joint anti-inflammatory, but more and more benefits continue to surface. Research out of Japan shows that subjects who took curcumin developed more mitochondria in their cells than those who did not take it. (The more mitochondria a person has, the more body fat they can burn.)

The Japanese scientists also found that subjects who combined curcumin supplementation with endurance training created the most new mitochondria. The experiment used rats, who were given the human equivalent dose of curcumin of 600 to 1,200 milligrams a day; however, the supplement was placed directly into the small intestine of the animals, so a similar oral dose for humans would be 1,200 to 2,400 milligrams a day.

