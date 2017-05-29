Make It A Double Venti

The good news keeps coming about the world’s oldest pre-workout formula. Researchers have already found that coffee drinkers have a reduced risk of developing type 2 diabetes, skin cancer, prostate cancer, oral cancer, and breast cancer recurrences, and that coffee may be able to help stave off age-related dementia.

Now scientists have discovered that coffee may help curb death itself. In a massive collaborative study, the National Institutes of Health and the AARP examined almost 350,000 men and women between the ages of 50 and 71. After adjusting for tobacco use and other co-founders, they concluded that coffee consumption is inversely associated with death. It seems that coffee drinkers experience fewer incidences of infection, diabetes, heart disease, stroke, injuries, and accidents.