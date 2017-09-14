The Simple Low-Fat Pre-Workout Shake

You want gains and you want energy. This shake will give you all that and less fat than most people’s morning coffee.

Before a workout, all you’re looking for is something refreshing to drink that will spark your training and maybe get your head in the game. But not all pre-workout drinks are created equally. Sometimes those pre-workout drinks don’t deliver on a lot of their promises. The bottom line is that you need to make sure you get what your body requires and that means making your own shake.

This pre-workout shake is sure to perk you up for your session, fuel your gains, and give you all the energy you need to power through anything you'll face in the gym. Not enough reason for you to try it out? How about 34 grams of protein and only 3 grams of fat? We thought that would get your attention. Get yourself into your kitchen and make this shake—in less than five minutes—to ensure that your next workout is your best workout!

The Chocolate Coffee Banana Shake

Prep time: 5 minutes

Serving size: 1

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup skim milk

1 cup brewed coffee, chilled or room temperature

1 medium ripe banana

1 scoop chocolate whey protein powder

1 cup ice

DIRECTIONS: In a blender, combine milk, coffee, banana, protein powder, and ice then blend until smooth.

NUTRIENTS PER SERVING

Calories: 347

Protein: 34 g

Carbs: 46 g

Fat: 3 g

Why Whey?

Whey protein is important to anyone who knows anything about working out. It helps fuel muscle gains and is the backbone of many muscle-building diets. But it isn’t just an agent for growing your guns. In fact, researchers at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, found that a diet rich in whey protein could also help protect your bone density and accelerate fat loss. If you need more reasons than that to load up on this shake, you don’t deserve all these benefits!

Perk Up!

Coffee really is a man’s best friend. Don’t believe us? Research published in the journal Progress in Neuro-Psychopharmacology and Biological Psychiatry, reveals that the caffeine in coffee actually has a greater impact on men than their female counterparts. In addition, if you’re one of those people who think that you have to wait for the effects of caffeine to take place, think again! The study found that you’ll be perked up 10 minutes after downing your morning Joe. What does that mean for you? You’ll be more alert almost instantly and ready to crash right into your next workout!