Look Better Naked With Fish

Fish oil supplement can make you fitter, slimmer, and more muscular, says a new study published in the online journal PLOS One. Subjects in the experiment were older females who took five grams of fish oil a day (two grams EPA and one gram DHA). After 12 weeks of daily supplementation, all of the women who took fish oil experienced decreased heart rate at rest and while exercising as well as increased muscle mass.

Interestingly, the women who had been given fish oil burned the same amount of fat as the women in the placebo group when at rest, but during low-intensity activity (such as walking) the fish-oil group burned significantly more calories than the women who did not take fish oil. If you’re unused to taking fish oil, you may want to build up to five grams a day, or take it in split doses to circumvent any gastrointestinal distress.

