Live Long, Skip Soft Drinks


Most of us eat for our physique, but wouldn’t it be nice if the diet that helps us get abs also helps us live longer? It’s actually pretty close. Brand-new research published in Nutrition Journal compared the diets and DNA strands of 556 people (the longer the strand, the longer you have to live). The greatest correlations between healthy DNA and certain foods were with seaweed, legumes, fish, and nuts. A high-calorie diet was inversely proportional to a potential long life, and specifically the consumption of soft drinks had a very negative effect on DNA length. Unfortunately, diet sodas sweetened with non-caloric agents like aspartame had the same effect on DNA as sugary sodas.

