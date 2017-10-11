Connect
LEMON CHICKEN (GRILLED!)


Tired of the same old chicken? Try this new take on the old standard from the comfort of your grill.

By Maria Romano Livingston, MS, RD

 

We get it. You eat a lot of chicken breast. So do we. That’s why we’re tired of the same old baked lemon chicken we’ve had since before we ever walked into a gym. It’s time for a change and this is one change you’re going to love! We’re kicking the baking habit and taking the lemon chicken to the grill. It’s quicker, easier and a whole lot tastier. This meal will leave you full, fueled and with a lot less clean up. You can thank us later.

 

Prep time:  17 minutes

Serving size:  1

 

INGREDIENTS

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup green beans

2 small shallots

4 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

Salt, pepper and oregano to taste

 

DIRECTIONS: Place boneless, skinless chicken breasts in a bowl. Sprinkle salt, pepper and oregano on top and drizzle with three tablespoons of lemon juice. Fill a large sauce pan with water and bring to a boil. Put green beans in a steamer basket and place on top of the sauce pan for five minutes. You can also use canned green beans and warm them in an aluminum foil pocket on the grill. Place chicken and shallots on grill at medium heat. Grill for five minutes, flip and grill for another four minutes. Place chicken on top of green beans and add halved cherry tomatoes and shallots. Add one tablespoon of lemon juice on top and sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste.

 

NUTRIENTS PER SERVING

Calories:  621

Protein:  108g

Carbs: 17g

Fat:  11g

