Lean And Green

Chlorophyll is a name of green pigments that are found in leafy green plants such as spinach, wheatgrass, and forms of algae. A study conducted at the University of Lund in Sweden found a connection between chlorophyll consumption and a significant amount of fat loss. Scientists found that a component of chlorophyll, called thylakoid, boosted the concentration of a hormone called GLP-1 that suppresses appetite. In the study, subjects were given chlorophyll that was derived from spinach. Other good sources include kale, chard, dill, cilantro, parsley, asparagus, and broccoli. Since these are all vegetables you should be eating anyway, it’s worth trying to increase your own intake of chlorophyll and see what happens.

 

