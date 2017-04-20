Just Your Cup Of Tea

A mug of coffee or green tea might be the next big thing when it comes to post-workout beverages. A study published in the Journal Of Strength And Conditioning Research examined the fat-burning effects of ingesting caffeine and polyphenols (a type of antioxidant) after an intense 30-minute sprint interval workout. In the hours after the workout, the subjects who consumed the combo burned significantly more calories and oxidized more fat stores than the placebo group. It should be noted that the supplement group also experienced elevated blood pressure and heart rate after the workout as well. Coffee is a convenient source of both caffeine and polyphenols, as is green tea, albeit not as strong as coffee. Cocoa powder, dark-red berries, sweet cherries, and plums are also loaded with polyphenols and can be easily tossed into a post-workout shake.
