Is Twitter Ruining Your Diet?


Are you tired of the nonstop inspirational messages tossed around on Instagram by social media fitness celebs? Don’t be. There’s a method to their maddening cheerfulness. Scientists from the Georgia Institute of Technology claim that they can predict an individual’s weight loss success based on what they post on Twitter. They found that the people who posted the most upbeat and optimistic messages, and stuck mostly to health and fitness topics, were more successful in their fitness goals. C

onversely, those who posted negative or fearful messages were not as successful. They came to their conclusion after reviewing more than two million tweets and more than 100,000 MyFitnessPal entries from close to 700 individuals. The lead researchers believe that modifying social media behavior can be a proactive step to ensure greater success in your fat loss efforts.

