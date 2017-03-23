I’m In Trouble? Urine Trouble.

Proper hydration is vital for optimum health, strength, performance, and a fast metabolism. Hydration needs are highly individual, though. Size, activity level, and climate all play a role.

A brand-new study from the European Journal Of Nutrition has found an easy way to assess your own hydration status: by looking at the color of your urine. The first study of its kind, scientists utilized an eight-shade scale to measure the relationship between fluid intake and urine color. They found that a two-shade difference indicated a significant reduction in total fluid intake. The lighter the color the greater the amount of fluid has been consumed.

Ideally, you want to see a consistent color that is almost clear. Tracking the color throughout the day is an easy way to gauge if your hydration habits are helping or hindering our fitness goals.