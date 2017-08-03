I’ll Drink To That

A new study suggests it might be time to bring back the meathead gallon water jug. Information presented in The Journal of Strength And Conditioning Research shows that just a slight dip in body-water levels can significantly hamper muscular endurance, strength, and power. While this is true for every type of lifter, this study indicates that the negative effects are especially pronounced in older men.

Past a certain age everyone is subject to a decline in muscle performance, known as dynapenia. Subjects in the study who experienced dehydration of only one percent of their bodyweight showed rapidly declining scores across several metrics of human performance. Whether it’s water, a BCAA formula, or a sports drink, make sure to stay hydrated during and around your workouts.