Hypertrophy Bacteria

A beneficial bacteria found in pickled cabbage has been shown to improve endurance, boost strength, stimulate muscle growth, and even reduce body fat. Researchers from the National Taiwan Sport University call the bacteria Lactobacillus plantarum TWK10 and found some impressive results when they subjected mice to the body-friendly bug. After giving animals the bacteria every day for six weeks, they showed significantly greater gains in strength and astonishing improvements in endurance when compared to the animals who did not receive the bacteria.

The body composition of the bacteria group of mice improved, with a notable decrease in their epididymal fat pad, which correlates with a human’s abdomen. This loosely translates into losing more fat off of their six-pack. Scientists hypothesize that Lactobacillus plantarum TWK10 enhances glucose utilization and stimulates growth of type-1 muscle fibers, but feel that more research is necessary before it is dubbed a super-supplement for humans.