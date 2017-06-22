Hitting Below The Belt

Connect
The Journal Of Strength And Conditioning Research recently published research indicating that specific training programs focused on lower-body muscle hypertrophy and upper-body maximal strength can result in greater strength and power gains in the upper body. For six weeks, a group of resistance-trained young men were instructed to perform either a high-weight low-rep program for both upper and lower body (four to five reps at 88 to 90 percent of their maximum effort), or a high-weight low-rep program for just the upper body and a more hypertrophy-focused workout for the lower body (10 to 12 reps at 65 to 70 percent of max effort).

At the end of the experiment, the group who used the high-rep range for their legs saw greater increases in strength and power gains in the upper body and lost more body fat than the group who did low reps for their whole body.

