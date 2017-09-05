Connect
Happy Pills


If there were a pill that could make you happier, wouldn’t you take it? Well, there is. It’s called a multivitamin. A study published in the journal Nutrients described how 27 young adults took a multivitamin/multimineral every day for four weeks. The subjects were then given the Profile of Mood States test. The result showed that the multivitamin seemed to mitigate feelings of depression, compared to the subjects who took a placebo.

The scientists were not sure how the admittedly modest vitamin product achieved this. Some speculate that the vitamin C might have an antidepressant effect, or that the body might be using the rich vitamin B content to create more of the “feel-good” neurotransmitter serotonin. Regardless of your age, or your mental state, taking a daily quality multivitamin is always a good idea.

