Greek Versus Italian

We all get tired of cooking sometimes.

The trick is to find a decent take-out place that won’t ruin your diet. And new evidence says this is trickier than you even thought. A study published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics described the work of nutritionists from Tufts University who assessed the caloric content of more than 360 meals from non-chain restaurants (meaning their nutrition info was not published) across several major cities. The scientists felt that 92 percent of meal contained more calories than a person would require. On average, meals from Chinese, Italian, and American eateries contained the most calories. Meals from Greek and Japanese restaurants contained the fewest. They found that the difference between the average Italian meal and the average Greek meal was a whopping 500 calories. Time to say arrivederci to your local red-sauce joint.