Featured Post

GO ORGANIC FOR BETTER BALANCE


Who can forget those TV commercials aimed at showing how milk does a body good? They still ring true. Nowadays, there are so many different types of milk on supermarket shelves that it can be tough to know which one is best. Washington State University researchers looked at nearly 400 different types of milk products to determine which type provided the most ideal ratio of omega-6 to omega-3 fatty acids. What did they find? If you're a member of the organic milk drinking camp, you've made a smart choice. Ideally, experts suggest you want to be consuming relatively equal amounts of omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids.

With that in mind, organic milk is seemingly at least twice as good as average milk. How so? The ratio of omega-6 to omega-3 in organic milk was 2.3 to 1 as opposed to average milk's 5.8 to 1 ratio. If boosting your omega-3 intake is important to you, your best bet would be to either start eating more fish or consuming supplements.

