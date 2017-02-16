Connect
To Top


Featured Post

Five Foods For Muscle


To add more mass, try adding these underrated foods to your plate.

By Team Iron Man

 

If putting on muscle were simply a matter of eating a lot, there would be a lot more jacked guys and a lot fewer fat guys. The journey of adding muscle is fraught with obstacles, especially when it comes to nutrition. While you’re probably overly familiar with chicken breast, tilapia, and ground turkey, we’ve compiled a list that includes some undercover muscle-building foods. These novel foods are esoteric in nature, providing valuable nutrients either not typically found together in such abundance or are highly specific in their muscle-building properties and favorable effects on the body. These won’t build muscle on their own, but if you have your macronutrient bases covered, they can help speed the journey to a bigger, stronger you.

Hemp Seeds

These seeds are actually a complete protein, a significant source of chlorophyll and fiber and contain both omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. Whole hemp seeds contain albumin and edestin (both proteins, the latter found only in hemp seeds), which quickly get to starving muscles. Hemp seeds also contain fiber and minerals, most notably zinc for your immune system and phosphorus and magnesium for bone health.

Turmeric

A 2009 study published in the journal Nutrition brought to light the anti-catabolic powers of this spice, noting that curcumin (the active ingredient in turmeric) may enhance recovery of damaged muscle tissue. As if that’s not reason enough to consume it, consider that turmeric is a potent antioxidant, aids in fat metabolism, works as an anti-inflammatory, and is a powerhouse when it comes to reducing the risk of many types of cancers. A study done at Kansas State University found that seasoning meat with turmeric reduces heterocyclic amines (cancer-causing chemicals that form in foods cooked at high temps) by up to 40 percent.

Buckwheat

This fruit seed contains all eight essential amino acids. It also gets points in the areas of immune health with its antioxidant content; improved digestion and hunger management thanks to its high fiber level; and blood glucose management due to a compound called d-chiro-inositol (a natural metabolite that is part of the vitamin B family), which increases insulin sensitivity. Several studies have shown that buckwheat, which is gluten-free, effectively slows the rate of sarcopenia, which is the natural age-related decline of muscle strength and mass.

Beets

Want a better pump? Beets are also one of the richest sources of those same nitrates found in spinach that benefit mitochondria. A study published in the European Journal Of Applied Physiology showed an increase of skeletal muscle protein synthesis with the supplementation of betaine, a chemical compound so named because it was originally discovered in sugar beets. Another benefit is its detoxifying effect: Beet consumption has shown to improve liver function. Beet juice also contains vitamin C, iron, potassium, and copper.

Cocoa

A study published in the British Medical Journal reported that the consumption of cocoa increases nitric oxide production, while another study confirmed that its rich flavanol content is responsible for these impressive effects. Vasodilation occurs through an increase in nitric oxide stimulated by the flavanols, carrying more oxygen to your muscles to provide a bigger pump during training. A third study found that a specific phenol, called epicatechins, helps reverse muscle wasting. Cocoa’s impressive antioxidant content, as well as its ability to reduce inflammation and increase insulin sensitivity, should seal the deal.  

 

Related Items

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Featured Post

  • IM1116_ResearchFat_MorningExercise_01
    Fat Loss Research

    “Cap” The Calories Turns out the burning sensation you get from chili peppers isn’t just for your taste buds. Capsaicin—the culprit...

    Sharon OrtigasFebruary 14, 2017
  • IM1116_IndustryInsider_03
    Core Values

    Doug Miller is serious about bringing transparency, efficacy, and integrity to the supplement industry. By Mike Carlson   “Necessity is the...

    Sharon OrtigasFebruary 13, 2017
  • IM1116_E2G_shake_01
    Fall Guy

    By Amanda Burrill, MS   The holidays are approaching and out to try and derail your diet, but there are ways...

    Sharon OrtigasFebruary 10, 2017
  • IM1116_FEAT_Supp_Profiles_BrandonHendrickson_02
    What The Pros Take

    Five world-class athletes share their daily supplement programs. By Mike Carlson   The quest for a lean and muscular body is...

    Sharon OrtigasFebruary 9, 2017
  • IM1116_FEAT_Cov_JeremyBuendia_04
    ThreePeat or Mr. Consistent

    Olympia Men’s Physique champion Jeremy Buendia makes history—again. By Mike Carlson   PQ: “It is our responsibility to be a good...

    Sharon OrtigasFebruary 8, 2017
  • IM1116_FEAT_Hard_FridaPaulsen_01
    Frida Paulsen Stern

    Amazing abs and hypnotic stage presence makes this young Bikini pro an exciting addition to the IFBB ranks. Interview by Mike...

    Sharon OrtigasFebruary 7, 2017
  • IM1116_FEAT_Back_Ballenger_02
    Back Attack

    Unleash your inner beast with a smart and technical program that mixes hypertrophy with functionality. By Mike Carlson   Everyone loves...

    Sharon OrtigasFebruary 6, 2017
  • IM1116_FEAT_Abs_AryaSaffaie_01
    Mad Abs

    To get an insane midsection, you’ll have to get a little bit crazy By Nick Nilsson   The abdominal area is...

    Sharon OrtigasFebruary 3, 2017
  • IM1116_Powerbuilding_Call_SnatchGrab_02
    Big AND Strong

    These accessory exercises will help with both hypertrophy and strength. By Tucker Loken-Dahle In the pursuit of muscle mass and strength...

    Sharon OrtigasFebruary 2, 2017