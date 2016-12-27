Fitbit Meets Fitbite

Wearable technology has made a huge impact on fitness, and now it might even influence your eating. The Journal Of The Academy Of Nutrition And Dietetics reports that wearable bite monitors help keep people from eating too much. In the study, the group who wore the electronic devices, which are activated by wrist motion, took about five fewer bites than those who did not wear a counter. Each device not only tracked bites but approximate calorie intake as well. The groups who received information about their intake significantly reduced how much they ate. The whole idea of bite monitors is kind of ridiculous. The larger lesson here, according to the lead scientists, is that information, self-monitoring, and accountability are key to losing fat, whether it’s done with a new gadget, your smartphone, or even a piece of paper and a pencil.

Lean And Green

Chlorophyll is a name of green pigments that are found in leafy green plants such as spinach, wheatgrass, and forms of algae. A study conducted at the University of Lund in Sweden found a connection between chlorophyll consumption and a significant amount of fat loss. Scientists found that a component of chlorophyll, called thylakoid, boosted the concentration of a hormone called GLP-1 that suppresses appetite. In the study, subjects were given chlorophyll that was derived from spinach. Other good sources include kale, chard, dill, cilantro, parsley, asparagus, and broccoli. Since these are all vegetables you should be eating anyway, it’s worth trying to increase your own intake of chlorophyll and see what happens.

Fat-Eating Bugs

A study published in the International Journal Of Food Sciences And Nutrition examined the role of probiotics, the good bacteria that resides in your gut, on acquiring a lean physique. Scientists pored over the results of 25 different human trials and the impact probiotics have on bodyweight and BMI in healthy adults. They found that probiotics clearly reduced bodyweight when subjects consumed more than one type of probiotic for at least eight weeks, they experienced an even greater increase in weight loss. Probiotics also provide other heath benefits and can help boost the immune system. When buying a probiotic supplement, look for a product that contains at least 10 billion colony-forming units (CFUs) per dose.