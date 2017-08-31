Fatal Attractions

If you are in a toxic relationship, you should know that the stress imposed by an unreasonable partner can be as deadly to your health as a diet full of nachos and Froot Loops. A Danish study published in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health tracked 10,000 people over a decade and interviewed them about the amount of stress in their relationships. Subjects with partners who were very demanding were more likely to die than those with more understanding loved ones. Men were particularly vulnerable to this phenomenon. The evidence suggest that men respond to stress by releasing more cortisol, which negatively impacts their health.

If your health and fitness is a priority for you, make sure your love life and relationships are strong and supportive.