Connect
To Top


Fat Loss

Fat Loss Strategies


There is more than one way to skin a fat cat. A recent study published in the Journal Of Sports Science And Medicine compared a low-carb weight-loss plan versus a traditional “clean eating” strategy. Over 12 weeks, one group ate only 30 gram of carbs a day for the first four weeks and then added an extra 10 grams each week for the next eight weeks. They did not count calories.

The other group stuck to a daily calorie deficit of 30 percent below their maintenance needs. They ate a combination of 15 percent protein, 30 percent fat, and 55 percent carbs. Both groups trained with weight for the entire 12 weeks. At the end of the experiment, the body-fat percentage and waist circumference decreased by similar amounts in both groups. The low-carb group added more muscle while the other group gained more strength. However, neither of those improvements were statistically significant.

Related Items

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Fat Loss

  • The Right Crash Diet

    Ketogenic diets seem to be the new hot thing … again. A form of ultra low-carb dieting (usually fewer than 20...

    Sharon OrtigasJuly 19, 2017
  • Hypertrophy Bacteria

    A beneficial bacteria found in pickled cabbage has been shown to improve endurance, boost strength, stimulate muscle growth, and even reduce...

    Sharon OrtigasJune 29, 2017
  • Ripped Like 007

    If you ever wondered how James Bond managed to stay in fighting shape while slamming down martinis left and right, the...

    Sharon OrtigasJune 21, 2017
  • Post-Workout Fat Loss

    Powerlifters and mass monsters should mix their post-workout whey protein with a hefty dose of fast-acting carbs, but a recent study...

    Sharon OrtigasJune 20, 2017
  • Nature’s PEDs 

    These eight overlooked herbs can help you build your best physique ever.    By George L. Redmon, PhD, ND   “Many...

    Sharon OrtigasJune 20, 2017
  • Lutein And Fat Loss

    A carotenoid commonly fond in green leafy vegetables and long used to promote eye health might help you catch the eye...

    Sharon OrtigasJune 16, 2017
  • Protein Trends

    The latest anabolic innovations to your favorite supplement. By Adam M. Gonzalez, PhD, CSCS, CISSN   Protein powder continues to be...

    Sharon OrtigasJune 13, 2017
  • Score One For Steady-State Cardio

    For the last several years steady-state cardio has been the redheaded stepchild of the fitness community, with most people rallying around...

    Sharon OrtigasMay 22, 2017
  • Drop The Diet Drinks

    Diet sodas can be a major crutch for people with a sweet tooth who are trying to get lean. And while...

    Sharon OrtigasMay 19, 2017