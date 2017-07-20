Fat Loss Strategies

There is more than one way to skin a fat cat. A recent study published in the Journal Of Sports Science And Medicine compared a low-carb weight-loss plan versus a traditional “clean eating” strategy. Over 12 weeks, one group ate only 30 gram of carbs a day for the first four weeks and then added an extra 10 grams each week for the next eight weeks. They did not count calories.

The other group stuck to a daily calorie deficit of 30 percent below their maintenance needs. They ate a combination of 15 percent protein, 30 percent fat, and 55 percent carbs. Both groups trained with weight for the entire 12 weeks. At the end of the experiment, the body-fat percentage and waist circumference decreased by similar amounts in both groups. The low-carb group added more muscle while the other group gained more strength. However, neither of those improvements were statistically significant.