Fat Loss Faster

Utilizing short and controlled fasts to get lean has become more and more popular. While some evidence supports it, most hypertrophy-minded people can’t swallow the idea of going that long without protein. A recent study from China shows that supplementing with L-carnitine while fasting preserves muscles mass and promotes fat burning. Subjects were give two grams of carnitine twice a day via injection. At the end of the experiment, the carnitine group lost more centimeters from their waist than the placebo group.

Additionally, those taking carnitine reported milder feelings of hunger and less intense mental and physical fatigue than the placebo group. Oral carnitine is best absorbed when consumed with carbohydrates, so take carnitine with meals before and after your fast.

Take A Tryp

You probably know of tryptophan as an essential amino acid that is infamously found in turkey. According to your uncle, it’s the reason why he falls asleep after Thanksgiving dinner every year (that and the two bottles of wine he drinks). In fact, tryptophan is known to improve sleep and boost mood through its ability to elevate serotonin levels in the brain. A recent study seems to shows that it also helps you build muscle and lose fat. Animal research published in the journal Amino Acids described how rats who were given extra tryptophan enjoyed reduced fat deposition and increased oxidation of fatty acids. The scientists also found evidence of increased protein synthesis in the tryptophan group as well as reduced catabolism of dietary amino acids.

Vitamin D-Mand

The reasons to take vitamin D just keep adding up. Not only are most Americans deficient in this important nutrient (which is nearly impossible to get from food), but new research shows that the fat-burning effects of high-intensity interval training are increased when combined with vitamin D. Published in the Journal Of Exercise Nutrition And Biochemistry, the experiment examined four groups of subjects: one trained and took vitamin D, another just trained, a third only took the supplement, and a fourth did nothing. After 12 weeks, the two group who exercised both experienced significant fat loss, but the subjects who also supplemented lost more fat off their gut than the other groups. The vitamin D group also saw the greatest improvement in lean body mass, insulin sensitivity, and blood lipid profiles.