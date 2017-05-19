Drop The Diet Drinks

Diet sodas can be a major crutch for people with a sweet tooth who are trying to get lean. And while some research has shown that diet sodas are preferable to regular soda in the effort to lose fat, new research published in the journal Diabetes, Obesity And Metabolism shows that water is superior to diet sodas when cutting calories.

A group of 81 overweight women were put on a weight-loss program and assigned to drink either diet soda or water at meals. Despite the fact that both beverages contain zero calories, the group who drank water lost more weight over the 24-week period than those who drank diet soda. The water group also experienced more favorable insulin and blood sugar levels.

While diet sodas may not have as deleterious effects in lean people who do not suffer from insulin resistance, it’s clear that water is better on a diet than guzzling a six-pack of Coke Zero.