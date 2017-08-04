Don’t Fear P.M. Protein

Slamming a casein protein shake before bed is an old bodybuilding strategy when you’re trying to add muscle. New evidence suggests it won’t hurt you when you’re trying to lean out either. In a study published in the journal Nutrients, two groups of overweight subjects consumed a beverage 30 minutes before bed. One group consumed a zero-calorie drink while the other had 30 grams of casein protein.

Scientists measured the glucose concentration in the fat cells and verified that the casein did not blunt overnight lipolysis (breakdown of fats) compared to the zero-calorie group. Since muscle preservation is a big part of optimizing metabolic rate, that 30 grams of nightly casein might be helping you burn more fat, especially if you’re on a calorie-restricted diet.