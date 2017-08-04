Connect
To Top


Featured Post

Don’t Fear P.M. Protein


Slamming a casein protein shake before bed is an old bodybuilding strategy when you’re trying to add muscle. New evidence suggests it won’t hurt you when you’re trying to lean out either. In a study published in the journal Nutrients, two groups of overweight subjects consumed a beverage 30 minutes before bed. One group consumed a zero-calorie drink while the other had 30 grams of casein protein.

Scientists measured the glucose concentration in the fat cells and verified that the casein did not blunt overnight lipolysis (breakdown of fats) compared to the zero-calorie group. Since muscle preservation is a big part of optimizing metabolic rate, that 30 grams of nightly casein might be helping you burn more fat, especially if you’re on a calorie-restricted diet.

Related Items

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Featured Post

  • Front Versus Back

    Which squat is the best one for you? By Vince Del Monte The majority of people train with minimal thought or...

    Sharon OrtigasAugust 4, 2017
  • I’ll Drink To That

    A new study suggests it might be time to bring back the meathead gallon water jug. Information presented in The Journal...

    Sharon OrtigasAugust 3, 2017
  • Falling For Traps

    Shoulder pain is a common companion if you’ve been lifting for years. A recent study published in The Journal of Strength...

    Sharon OrtigasAugust 2, 2017
  • Size Rules

    Ironclad laws you need to learn if you want to add serious muscle By Jay Ashman   PQ: “Progressive overload is...

    Sharon OrtigasAugust 2, 2017
  • Sleep Fitness

    If falling asleep is an impossible dream, we have the right gear for you.  By Amanda Burrill, MS   A good...

    Sharon OrtigasAugust 2, 2017
  • Test Your Chest

    If you’re looking for the rush you get from an amazing pump in your pecs, try this workout now. By Redmann...

    Sharon OrtigasAugust 1, 2017
  • Caffeine Makes Everything Better

    Pre-workout caffeine is probably part of your daily routine, but what about mid-workout caffeine? A new study showed the potential of...

    Sharon OrtigasAugust 1, 2017
  • The Brazilian Super-Shrinker

    A new study in the online nutrition journal PLOS One indicates that acai, a purple berry native to South America can...

    Sharon OrtigasJuly 31, 2017
  • Pump And Circumstance

    Build strength and size in your upper arms with this burner of a triceps workout. Jay Ashman   The triceps are...

    Sharon OrtigasJuly 31, 2017