Product Spotlight: Core Extreme Nutrition Boost

When the first generation of pre-workout products hit the shelves more than a decade ago, they weren’t much more than several different kinds of caffeine analogs mixed with some arginine. It became a contest of who could jam the most stimulants into a single serving. Thankfully, times have changed. Pre-workouts have become smarter and more sophisticated. They now coax performance out of your central nervous system and brain, rather than holding it at gunpoint and making demands. Case in point is Boost by Core Extreme Nutrition.

Boost is one of the first formulas to boast a new patented ingredient called PeakO2, which has been shown in clinical studies to boost maximum power output. PeakO2 is a blend of six different organic mushroom extracts that help your body adapt to physical and mental stress. A study performed at the University of Chapel Hill in North Carolina found that athletes who used PeakO2 for 21 days significantly improved their time to exhaustion. PeakO2 also contains L-ergothioneine, a master antioxidant that can help you train longer and recover more rapidly.

Along with PeakO2, Boost is made up of an innovative blend of amino acids, botanicals, minerals, and a moderate dose of two types of caffeine: caffeine anhydrous, which you find in most pre-workout formulas, and a special gentler version of extended-release caffeine that smooths and sustains the stimulating affect. The amino acids are formulated in clinical doses, such as two grams of beta-alanine, one gram of betaine, one gram of citrulline malate, and 500 milligrams each of choline and tyrosine. Schizandra berry powder is derived from Schisandra chinensis, a tart berry that has traditionally been used in Russian cultures to boost performance and endurance. (If the Russians use it for strength and conditioning, count us in!)

With an emphasis on proven well-sourced ingredients, completely transparent supplement facts, and only four calories per serving, Boost by Core Extreme Nutrition is truly the next generation of pre-workout formulas. Boost is currently available in two flavors: Blue Razz and Green Apple. For more information, check out coreextremenutrition.com.