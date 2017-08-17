Coffee Fights Cancer

A large meta-study out of China, recently published in Scientific Reports, shows that drinking two cups of coffee every day (like a grande) reduced the chances of developing prostate cancer by three percent, endometrial cancer by 12 percent, and liver cancer by a whopping 27 percent. One odd part of the study caught our attention though: It looks like coffee might increase incidence of lung cancer. However, the authors stop short of making this proclamation.

This is most likely because the scientists did not remove smokers as a cohort, and smoking and coffee have a profound relationship. And obviously there is an unmistakable connection between smoking and lung cancer. We’ll take the risk and keep a few cups of coffee in our daily diet.