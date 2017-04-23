Cinnamon To Get Swole

New research from France suggests you should start sprinkling cinnamon on more than just your oatmeal. The study, published in PLOS ONE, examined the effects of cinnamon on overweight subjects and the affect the spice exerted on their insulin sensitivity. Subjects were given approximately 460 milligrams of Cinnamomum cassia extract a day for four months. By the end of the four months, the subjects did experience lower blood glucose levels in the morning, but the researchers were surprised to find that they had added, on average, a bit more than two pounds of muscle.

The scientists feel they need more information on different doses and types of cinnamon before declaring it a muscle-building marvel. Since there really is no downside to cinnamon, try adding it to your protein shakes, coffee, and even as part of a dry rub on grilled steaks.