Caffeine Makes Everything Better

Pre-workout caffeine is probably part of your daily routine, but what about mid-workout caffeine? A new study showed the potential of a mid-set jolt when it comes to sustained cardio. Research published in Applied Physiology, Nutrition, and Metabolism described groups of cyclists given varying levels of caffeine during a long training ride that ended with a sprint.

Riders who took the caffeine were significantly faster than the those who did not. What’s more, the dosage level made a big difference. The group who took 100 milligrams of caffeine, which was about 1.5 milligrams of caffeine per kilogram of bodyweight, performed better than the non-caffeine group. However, a third group was given 200 milligrams of caffeine per kilogram of bodyweight and they were even faster.