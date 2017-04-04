The public has gone coconut crazy lately. Coconut water, coconut flour, and coconut sugar are everywhere. Coconut oil, it turns out, might be the one product that is more than a fad. With a light flavor and a higher smoke point than olive oil, coconut oil is tasty, versatile, and contributes some brain benefits as well.

Studies have already shown that coconut oil is effective in combating and delaying the onset of Alzheimer’s disease, but new research from the Journal Of Oleo Science has found additional benefits. More than 50 percent of the fatty acids in coconut oil are made up of lauric acid. It turns out that lauric acid promotes the production of ketones within brain cells called astrocytes, providing fuel to neurons and improving overall brain health.