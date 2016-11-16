Bodyweight Cardio

Connect
If you hate running but want to burn some calories through high-intensity interval training, try a bodyweight circuit instead.

A recent study published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning examined the effect of two different high-intensity cardio workouts on a group of very fit athletes. On one occasion, the group ran on a treadmill for 20 minutes while maintaining 85 percent of their max heart rate (a very intense pace). On another occasion, they did the CrossFit workout known as Cindy, which consists of performing as many rounds as possible of five pull-ups, 10 push-ups, and 15 air squats in 20 minutes. While both workouts were matched for time and intensity, the bodyweight circuit placed greater demands on the cardiovascular system and represented a greater training stimulus.

