Berry Blast!


Make this shake for more power, greater gains and to boost your entire body into a muscle-building machine!

By Maria Romano Livingston, MS, RD

 

When it comes to making a shake before or after your workout, there’s nothing more annoying than fumbling with a lot of ingredients. We get that. That’s why we made this simple berry blast shake. With only six ingredients, you won’t be wasting time measuring, chopping or weighing ingredients when you should be sipping. The best part? You can make this shake in less than five minutes!

Why is this shake perfect for you? The berries pack in so many antioxidants and vitamins that your body will be powered up with energy that can fuel any workout. Also, the yogurt provides a creamy taste that complements the tart and sweet flavor of the berries and cranberry juice all while the two scoops of strawberry whey pack in more protein than many people get in their dinner! Drink up!

 

Prep time:  4 minutes

Serving size:  1

 

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup unsweetened cranberry juice

1/2 cup strawberry sorbet

1/2 cup plain fat-free Greek yogurt

1 and 1/2 cup of mixed berries (raspberries, strawberries and blackberries)

2 scoops strawberry whey protein powder

1 cup ice

 

DIRECTIONS: In a blender, combine juice, sorbet, yogurt, berries, protein powder and ice, then blend until smooth.

 

NUTRIENTS PER SERVING

Calories:  402

Protein:  42g

Carbs:  54g

Fat:  3g

