Twenty-four of the most stunning women in the fitness world captured through the Iron Man lens

Over the last 24 months we have had the pleasure of meeting and photographing some of the most beautiful women in the fitness world. We have showcased Olympia champions, WWE Divas, UFC Octagon Girls, Figure competitors, Instagram sensations, international models, entrepreneurs, and even an MD.

Iron Man has featured women who hail from all walks of life and almost every corner of the globe. Some are in their 40s and others barely in their 20s. The one thing they have in common—one of the factors that makes them so appealing—is that spark, that internal fire to constantly push themselves to improve in body and in spirit. It is the communal spirit of fitness that all kindred souls recognize in one another.

To celebrate this fire, we’ve decided to pay homage to the athletes who have graced our camera lens and our pages over the last two years. Enjoy.