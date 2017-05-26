Connect
Anti-Inflammatory Foods Beat Death


A lousy diet and lack of exercise increases the body’s production of inflammatory proteins, namely CRP and interleukin-6, and drastically reduce life span. Discoveries coming out of the Mossakowski Medical Research Centre in Poland shed light on the powerful effects of a diet high in anti-inflammatory foods.

Researchers examined data on 5,000 Eastern Europeans. Their mortality rate was significantly greater in the subjects who had higher levels of CRP and interleukin-6. This was true even in the subgroup of subjects who were aging successfully and had no incidence of cancer, diabetes, or cardiovascular disease. Since certain foods reduce levels of both inflammatory proteins, it stands to reason that a diet high in garlic, onions, (non-fried) fish, nuts, avocados, tea, red wine, berries, and dark chocolate can have a beneficial effect on longevity.

