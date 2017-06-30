A Tiger In The Sack

Can certain foods really turbo-charge your libido? Scientists at the Jordan University of Science and Technology feel that tiger nuts make a pretty convincing argument that they can. Tiger nuts are actually not nuts at all; they are small root vegetables loaded with fiber, and thus safe for anyone with nut allergies. In the experiment, the researchers gave dried tiger nut powder to mice. Not only did they witness “improvement in copulatory behavior,” but the testosterone levels of the mice increased by 225 percent.

While this change is generally thought to be responsible for the libido boost, the scientists also point out that tiger nuts are rich in zinc, vitamin C, and quercetin, which can all exert pro-sexual affects on various systems. Tiger nuts can be eaten by themselves or purchased as a gluten-free flour and used in smoothies or recipes. They are a great source of prebiotic fiber, which improves digestion and gut health.