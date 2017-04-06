24-Carrot Prostate

Over the years, meat and dairy consumption have been linked to an increase risk of prostate cancer risk. Since those protein-heavy foods make up a large portion of a bodybuilding-style diet, it might be smart to add some carrots to your eating plan as well.

Chinese scientists at the University of Zhejiang performed a meta-study (collating the result of several other reputable studies) and determined that eating just 10 grams of carrots a day (the equivalent of a few baby carrots) can reduce the risk of prostate cancer by five percent. Consuming one large carrot every day cuts the risk in half.

Researchers believe that the antioxidant carotenoids found in the vegetable (namely, alpha-carotene and beta-carotene) inhibit the growth of prostate-cancer cells.